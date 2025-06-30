BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tornado plows through Gary, MN, narrowly missing an exposed house - June 28th
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
257 views • 2 months ago

Watch a tornado plow through Gary, MN narrowly missing an exposed house.

Footage shot by storm chaser Reed Timmer.

The original full video is at YT, at 'Reed Timmer'. Here is his video description and link below. Video from June 28, 2025:

The most amazing #tornado intercept ever in the Dominator! WE ARE IN DANGER! The inflow of the powerful #tornado was pulling the Dominator in to the destructive core flow by the mirrors and hood! This #tornado was just west of Gary, Minnesota. The tornado narrowly missed a house at peak intensity. This is the most insane tornado I have ever seen in my 30 year career

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yu7AbeQoFfQ

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy