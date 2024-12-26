Tahrir al-Sham militants reportedly mobilize to western Syrian cities in an attempt to suppress ongoing protests.

The current protests in Syria have been reported in several western cities, including:

• Latakia: A stronghold for the Alawite community, protests have emerged against the mistreatment of minorities.

• Tartous: Alawite-majority city witnessing significant demonstrations.

• Jableh: A coastal city that has seen protests expressing opposition to the new regime and sectarian attacks.

• Homs: Renewed tensions, including sectarian slogans and violence.

• Damascus suburbs (e.g., Jaramana): Home to both Christian and Druze populations, demonstrations have been reported in response to escalating sectarianism.

These protests are a reaction to the burning of religious sites, sectarian killings, and the perceived failure of the new regime to ensure safety and inclusivity.

Adding:

Sectarian tensions flare in Homs as protesters chant: “Homs for Sunnis, Alawites out!”

Sectarian demonstrations have erupted in Homs, sparking fears of escalating violence. The situation appears to be a precursor to far worse unrest, with alarming implications for Syria’s fragile social fabric.



Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the controversial figurehead of the current regime, has previously called for targeting Alawite villages in recorded speeches. Despite this, such incidents are downplayed as “isolated.”



The broader fear among minorities is clear: once the Alawites are gone, others will be next.