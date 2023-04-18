On April 16, Orthodox Christians on both sides of the Ukrainian front celebrated Easter. There was no truce during the holy days.

However, the parties managed to hold another prisoner exchange near Bakhmut. Kiev said that the swap was carried out in recent days in several stages.

On the Russian side, the head of the Wagner PMC ordered his fighters to release a group of Ukrainian prisoners on the eve of a holly night.

130 Ukrainian servicemen, who were captured in the Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, returned to Ukraine.

In its turn, the Russian Ministry of Defense has not made any official reports on the exchange. The number of released Russian POWs was not revealed.

Unfortunately, the Ukrainian military did not stop shelling civilians even on the bright Easter holiday.

On the night during the Easter office, Ukrainian forces shelled the Holly Transfiguration Cathedral in Donetsk with the MLRS. At least 7 people, including the subdeacon, were injured. A kindergarten and other buildings in the city center were also hit. A pregnant woman died.

In the Zaporozhye region, the Ukrainian Nazis shelled the outskirts of Energodar with 120 mm shells which were marked with the inscription “Happy Easter”.

The Ukrainians tried to parody their American patrons, who during a massive bombing of the former Yugoslavia in 1999 also mocked their victims and wrote on their bombs ” Happy Easter” in bright paint.

Today, settlements on the eastern shore in the Kherson region and the border regions of Russia are also shelled by Ukrainian artillery. Fortunately, deaths have been avoided in recent days, but there are wounded among the civilians.

Also, the Ukrainian forces continue attempts to hit strategic facilities in Russia. On the night of April 17, Ukrainian drones attacked the Belgorod thermal power plant. Two fires were recorded at civilian facilities in the city of Belgorod and in the region.

Meanwhile, in Kiev, Zelensky hypocritically congratulated citizens on Easter with a video message recorded near one of the main Ukrainian shrines, the Kiev Pechersk Lavra. For several weeks now, monks and believers have been fighting with the Kiev regime and its schismatic church for their right to continue praying in this holy place. The Ukrainian authorities and Nazi adherents are brutally expelling Orthodox priests from their churches and arrest them in all regions under Kiev’s control.

The Nazi Kiev regime has long demonstrated its renunciation of the true faith by launching a bloody war against its own people, fighting the Orthodox Church and encouraging blasphemous satanic rites in the sacred shrines of Orthodox believers. In an attempt to create the illusion of the superiority of the “Ukrainian Nation”, Kiev is actually destroying the roots of its own people. Throughout all time in the Slavic lands, the struggle of the authorities with the church only led to defeats and turmoil.

