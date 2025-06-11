BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Brazil vs Paraguay 2025 | Vinicius Jr’s Goal Seals World Cup Spot!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
13 views • 3 months ago

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Brazil secured their place at the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Paraguay thanks to Vinicius Jr.’s decisive goal. Coach Carlo Ancelotti celebrates his first victory with the team. Ecuador also qualified after a 0-0 draw with Peru. Stay updated with News Plus Globe for all the latest World Cup qualifying news!

#BrazilVsParaguay #WorldCup2026 #ViniciusJr #CarloAncelotti #SouthAmericanQualifiers #NewsPlusGlobe

news plus globebrazil vs paraguayworld cup qualifiers 2025vinicius jr goalbrazil world cup 2026south american qualifierscarlo ancelotti brazilparaguay footballecuador world cup qualifiersfifa world cup 2026
