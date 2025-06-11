© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brazil vs Paraguay 2025 | Vinicius Jr’s Goal Seals World Cup Spot!
Description
Brazil secured their place at the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Paraguay thanks to Vinicius Jr.’s decisive goal. Coach Carlo Ancelotti celebrates his first victory with the team. Ecuador also qualified after a 0-0 draw with Peru. Stay updated with News Plus Globe for all the latest World Cup qualifying news!
Hashtags
#BrazilVsParaguay #WorldCup2026 #ViniciusJr #CarloAncelotti #SouthAmericanQualifiers #NewsPlusGlobe