"WINNING PEOPLE BACK FROM THE EDGE" - Saving Souls Takes EFFORT & COURAGE!!

Today's word: "Gender identity", "Gender Politics", "Gender Fluid"- This is not truth, THIS IS "NEWSPEAK". NewSpeak is classic dystopian confusion of an audience by using words to redefine reality to the point where the casual observer can no longer tell what is REAL.





The United States is the world leader in NewSpeak, AKA made-up categories intended to shape the conversation of sexuality how a reprobate nation wants it to be shaped. But what does God have to say? Can there be two realities? Can we replace the old reality with a new one when enough people feel it doesn't "fit"? Here are some fast facts: You cannot redefine make "SEX", you cannot repackage "BOY" and "GIRL". These terms are fixed forever. The sky is blue and blood is red, and the Word of the Lord declared: "In the day that God created man, He made him in the likeness of God. He created them male and female, and blessed them and called them Mankind in the day they were created." Genesis 5:1-2. This is The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog, HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.





**WARNING:** Spiritual warfare is about to amp up, larger and more powerful spirits people will be fighting the worst urges they never faced before. The Holy Spirit has warned persistently - Whoever will not surrender to Yah and walk in holiness, his free will be bent to the will of demons. It is not an easy pathway to Heaven. TAKE HEED THAT NO MAN DECEIVE YOU (Matthew 24:4).





