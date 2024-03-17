Asbestos Head (Full Videobook)

Join Asbestos and the other 12 Heads in their spiritual and philosophical journey through life and death. Meet Pin Head the hyper-active, hyper-critical, hypocrite, Figure Head the mystic mathematician, Pot Head the shamanistic high school teacher, Dead Head the politically-active radical environmentalist, and a host of other unique personalities in this humorous and thought-provoking philosophical fiction novella.





To download free or purchase a hard copy of Asbestos Head or my other published works please visit: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay





Note: Asbestos Head was my first book written 20 years ago, published 15 years ago, and features many fictional characters and opinions which do not necessarily reflect those of the author.





