ALERT: 6.2+QUAKE HITS OFF COAST OF VANCOUVER CANADA (WORMWOOD-PX SYSTEM EFFECTS) PX BODIES+SUN / READ👇

April 13, 2023

BREAKING NEWS-TIME FOR SOME REAL TALK WITH ME BRANDON NAGLEY-A LARGE 6.2+QUAKE HITS OFF THE COAST OF VANCOUVER CANADA NEAR VANCOUVER ISLAND (WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM EFFECTS GETTING STRONGER AS BIBLICAL WORMWOOD EFFECTS EARTHS WHOLE SOLAR SYSTEM) MULTIPLE PLANET X SYSTEM BODIES PLUS EXTRAS MESSING WITH THE SUN/BIBLE PROPHECY IS COMING TO PASS-READ BELOW. Today is now 4/13/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence..first of I want to say the first longer part of my video cut off so luckily I had enough space to record the rest of what I needed to say and that clips at the end of my first clip in this video, so when I say in video that it's soon going to cut then keep watching because theres the part 2 in this as well....In todays video theres some big BREAKING NEWS- a very large 6.2+ size earthquake hit hours ago off of Vancouver islands coast around southwest of Port McNeill Canada...originally there was a tsunami warning hours ago that was cancelled..... it happened at a depth of 10 kilometers around 8:54 am.... heads up to you all on the whole west coast here in the United states.... as biblical wormwood/planet x comes closer to the earth and sun expect bigger quakes in more diverse places.... also big quakes will come because of all the radiation coming in from 2 gamma ray bursts sending pulses of cosmic and galactic cosmic radiation waves at the back side of the sun and back side of earth ( gamma ray bursts are stars that exploded in space that insider mike from around the world warned of on pastor paul begley YouTube channel ) not including we have at least 1 magnetar behind earth or what they call "planet killers" and at least from my findings 2 planet x system objects/planet bodies behind the earth also sending waves of energy to earths back side. All the radiation coming in is collecting in earths ionosphere and and also soaking in earths core causing as the bible said in prophecy "causing hell to enlarge itself" as earths core is expanding pushing lava and magma up through the crust being seen globally which Is another main reason fires are breaking out globally..... also new footage by me showing alot of activity by the sun on stereo ahead nasa footage..... looks like multiple planet x system bodies passed the sun plus some extra objects... which you can expect the sun to start getting more active as these planet bodies perturb the sun and moon and earth.... is jesus (yeshua) your lord? I hope so with what's soon coming to the world.....

..Time is short. Very short.... Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. That's my message today and daily.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





