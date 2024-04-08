Solar Eclipse Over America Coming April 8, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Acts 2:20... "The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and notable day of the Lord come".
Luke 21:25... "And there will be signs in sun and moon and stars; and upon the earth distress of nations with perplexity, sea roaring and surge rolling,"
Genesis 1:14..."And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years":