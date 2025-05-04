BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Putin staying HUMBLE as Leader of Largest Country in the World
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 4 months ago

Putin opens up on staying HUMBLE as leader of largest country in the world:

'I continue to breathe same air as MILLIONS of Russian citizens'.

'God grant that it continues as long as possible' he adds.

Adding:

Russia did not start the Ukraine operation earlier than it did because it believed in the Minsk agreements, wanted to resolve the Donbass issue peacefully - Putin

➕Russia did not prepare specifically for a military operation in Ukraine, but sought to resolve the Donbass problem by peaceful means, Putin said in a documentary "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years."

➕Russia could not proceed with drastic decisions on Ukraine without carrying out work in the sphere of security, economy

➕It would have been unrealistic for Russia to start the Ukraine operation in 2014 as it was not ready for a frontal confrontation with the West

➕US is now openly saying that the West is in a state of existential war with Russia 

➕Russia, in fact, is alone in confronting the entire collective West

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy