5G – MICROWAVE AS A WEAPON - PART 2 | ICIC

In the second episode of ICIC titled "5G - Microwaves as a Weapon", Dr. Reiner Fuellmich continues the revealing conversation with Barrie Trower, former career soldier in the Royal Navy and intelligence officer with MI5 and MI6 and one of the best known experts in the field of microwave radiation and frequencies. They delve into deeper areas of the uses of microwaves, frequencies, 5G, and biological and chemical weapons hidden from the gullible and unsuspecting public.

Scientist Barrie Trower, who also worked as a university lecturer, uses documents and collected data to reveal a dark and disturbing world behind global government facades, where mind-control, heinous human experimentation, geoengineering, weather manipulation, and the dangerous misuse of HAARP have played a major role in world affairs for decades, and have continued to do so even after World War II through projects such as "Operation Paperclip."

Barrie Trower uses examples to explain how easy it can be for profit-driven and irresponsible individuals in positions of power to take over and control entire countries and their populations via the destruction of agriculture, expropriation, abusive migration, and the use of microwave frequencies, 5G, or HAARP.

These perfidious and dangerous machinations must be made known and aware to the people in order to protect and defend themselves against them. This is the mission of the courageous whistleblower Barrie Trower. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich would like to do his part with ICIC to bring those responsible to justice through a neutral jurisdiction.