RFK, Jr. SUES Biden And Fauci Over Covid Censorship Pressure!

We learned from the "Twitter Files" that Biden Administration officials exerted tremendous pressure on US social media companies to silence and "disappear" posters with opinions the government didn't like. Now, Children’s Health Defense Director Robert F. Kennedy, Jr is doing something about it: suing those very government officials for violating the US Constitution! Also today: Why does the US keep blocking a UN investigation of the NordStream sabotage? Finally: Will AI put you out of work?
Article mentioned: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lawsuit-rfk-jr-chd-biden-free-speech/
