RFK, Jr. SUES Biden And Fauci Over Covid Censorship Pressure!
What is happening
9564 followers
121 views • 03/30/2023


The Ron Paul Liberty Report


Streamed on: Mar 29, 12:00 pm EDT

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

We learned from the "Twitter Files" that Biden Administration officials exerted tremendous pressure on US social media companies to silence and "disappear" posters with opinions the government didn't like. Now, Children’s Health Defense Director Robert F. Kennedy, Jr is doing something about it: suing those very government officials for violating the US Constitution! Also today: Why does the US keep blocking a UN investigation of the NordStream sabotage? Finally: Will AI put you out of work?

Article mentioned: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lawsuit-rfk-jr-chd-biden-free-speech/

Just go to https://4Patriots.com and use code RON to get 10% off your first purchase of 4Patriots Survival Food. That’s https://4Patriots.com, use code RON.

unrfk jrfaucipressurechildren health defensethe ron paul liberty reportcovid censorshipsues bidennordstream sabotage
