Seymour Hersh has Published a Stunning Insight into the Chaos in the US State Department - "Summer of the Hawks"

Legendary Journalist Seymour Hersh has published a stunning insight into the chaos in the US State Department. I've read it and it confirms much of what we already knew, the Ukraine project is doomed and the top men know it, well at least some do. Here's my piece for RT @irishmaninrussia, Chay BowesCynthia, Here is the link to the Seymour Hersh Substack article:

AUGUST 17, 2023

Substack (https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/summer-of-the-hawks)

SUMMER OF THE HAWKS

Wishful thinking is still the rule among Biden's foreign policy team, as the slaughter in Ukraine continues



Seymour Hersh: The CIA warned Blinken that Kiev's counteroffensive would fail