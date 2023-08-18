Seymour Hersh has Published a Stunning Insight into the Chaos in the US State Department - "Summer of the Hawks"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Legendary Journalist Seymour Hersh has published a stunning insight into the chaos in the US State Department. I've read it and it confirms much of what we already knew, the Ukraine project is doomed and the top men know it, well at least some do. Here's my piece for RT @irishmaninrussia, Chay BowesCynthia, Here is the link to the Seymour Hersh Substack article:
AUGUST 17, 2023
Substack (https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/summer-of-the-hawks)
https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/summer-of-the-hawks
SUMMER OF THE HAWKS
Wishful thinking is still the rule
among Biden's foreign policy team, as the slaughter in Ukraine
continues
Seymour Hersh: The CIA warned Blinken that Kiev's counteroffensive would fail