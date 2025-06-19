Tucker: 'AIPAC lobbies on behalf of Israel' - Tucker Carlson, Ted Cruz, clip 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker: “AIPAC lobbies on behalf of Israel”
Cruz: “Wrong
Cruz seems a little uncomfortable talking about AIPAC…
Adding:
The dirty Canadian snake that slithered to Texas:
AIPAC Track for Ted Cruz, received almost $2 Million dollars from AIPAC:
https://www.trackaipac.com/states/texas?rq=Ted%20cruz
AIPAC track for Trump: