And We Know 8.18.2023 MSM Cleanse. Hil[L]ary, DS use EVIL weapons. Age of TECH stopped em.PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
197 views • 08/19/2023

LT of And We Know


August 18, 2023


Strange storms everywhere, fires, floods… what else can they throw at us to instill fear? President Trump continues to show full control, more mystery surfing in Maui, election conference exposes the STEAL again, and comms from the board are off the charts. Let’s go.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

The Trump I Know

http://ttikfilm.com/


Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


Did BlackRock, Vanguard, or StateStreet have anything to do with the Hawaii fires? #Maui https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60322


Trump Statement - DeSantis is Crashing & Should Drop Out & The Party Should Unify! 🤔 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60444


Pensacola Florida - Fire at a Recycling Plant https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60423


Trump Truth

https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60421


Absolute proof Ruby Freeman is caught and being cast as part of the show.

https://twitter.com/BrainStorm_Joe/status/1692041702381347053?s=20


MORE LIES FROM THE HAWAIIAN GOVERNMENT: WHY DIDN'T THE EMERGENCY SIRENS GO OFF IN LAHAINA? https://twitter.com/nicksortor/status/1692261233762947493?s=20


Based Kari gets it: “The Fake News is not in the business of putting out the truth https://t.me/c/1716023008/199079


MYSTERY: A single Red and White colored home on a block bordering the ocean in Maui miraculously survived the wildfires that destroyed the resort city of Lahaina. https://t.me/c/1716023008/199067


Decode Trump 64 https://t.me/AGENT_A1/140785


2020 Election Edison Data Shows Major Fluctuations in Vote Counts - It’s an Algorithm! https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60460

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38v11h-8.18.23-msm-cleanse.-hillary-ds-use-evil-weapons.-age-of-tech-stopped-em.pr.html

trumpnewsweaponspresidentevildeep statechristiancontrolhillarymsmstealmauimysterycleansepraycommshideltand we knowexposing evilinner circleage of techelection conference
