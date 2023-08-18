And We Know 8.18.2023 MSM Cleanse. Hil[L]ary, DS use EVIL weapons. Age of TECH stopped em.PRAY!

LT of And We Know





August 18, 2023





Strange storms everywhere, fires, floods… what else can they throw at us to instill fear? President Trump continues to show full control, more mystery surfing in Maui, election conference exposes the STEAL again, and comms from the board are off the charts. Let’s go.





Did BlackRock, Vanguard, or StateStreet have anything to do with the Hawaii fires? #Maui https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60322





Trump Statement - DeSantis is Crashing & Should Drop Out & The Party Should Unify! 🤔 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60444





Pensacola Florida - Fire at a Recycling Plant https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60423





Trump Truth

https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60421





Absolute proof Ruby Freeman is caught and being cast as part of the show.

https://twitter.com/BrainStorm_Joe/status/1692041702381347053?s=20





￼

MORE LIES FROM THE HAWAIIAN GOVERNMENT: WHY DIDN'T THE EMERGENCY SIRENS GO OFF IN LAHAINA? https://twitter.com/nicksortor/status/1692261233762947493?s=20





Based Kari gets it: “The Fake News is not in the business of putting out the truth https://t.me/c/1716023008/199079





MYSTERY: A single Red and White colored home on a block bordering the ocean in Maui miraculously survived the wildfires that destroyed the resort city of Lahaina. https://t.me/c/1716023008/199067





Decode Trump 64 https://t.me/AGENT_A1/140785





2020 Election Edison Data Shows Major Fluctuations in Vote Counts - It’s an Algorithm! https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60460

