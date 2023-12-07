BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BANNED VIDEO - Del Bigtree Exposes The Danger of Vaccine from UN summit 2019
LeeYoungF4ST
LeeYoungF4ST
20 followers
184 views • 12/07/2023

Please Subscribe to my Channel

https://rumble.com/c/c-5423336

Del Matthew Bigtree is an American television and film producer as well as CEO of the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network. He produced the film Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe, based on the discredited opinions of Andrew Wakefield and alleges an unsubstantiated connection between vaccines and autism.

Bigtree's work as a public speaker and a recent influx of funding has made Bigtree – who has no medical training – one of the most prominent voices in the anti-vaccination movement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bigtree propagated conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus, and urged his audience to ignore the advice of health authorities.

Bigtree produced the film Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe, based on the discredited views of Andrew Wakefield on an alleged connection between vaccines and autism. The film debuted in 2016 and was widely panned by critics. The epidemiologist Ian Lipkin wrote that "as a documentary it misrepresents what science knows about autism, undermines public confidence in the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and attacks the integrity of legitimate scientists and public-health officials.

Keywords
depopulationdel bigtreehighwirebanned videopathogenic primingdanger of vaccineun summit 2019autism linked
