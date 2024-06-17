U.S. Dollar: Game Over

De-Dollarization: 3 Huge BRICS Stories This Week

* BRICS announced a new payment system that directly challenges the dominance of the $ in international transactions. No more SWIFT system.

* Saudi Arabia ends its 50-year petrodollar agreement and announces it’s joining BRICS.

* 59 new countries plan to join the BRICS system. This is a massive gut punch to $ dominance as the world’s reserve currency.





Redacted News | BRICS Bombshell! Putin & China Just Destroyed The U.S. Dollar With This Move (17 June 2024)

https://youtu.be/PjelBJK-tgM