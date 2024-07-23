BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
My WARNING About Brandon Biggs 'Trump Prophecy'
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
263 views • 9 months ago

Three months ago, Brandon Biggs said he received a word from “the Lord” regarding the Trump assassination attempt that occurred on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Every mainstream Christian under the sun is now hailing Brandon as a direct mouthpiece of the Most High God. Let’s put all of these things to the test with SCRIPTURE, and you will see why the tremendous hope for a “2nd Trump presidency” is not what you really think it is…


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


LINKS / SOCIAL:

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

prophecydonald trumpbreaking newsend timeslast days2024assassinationprophetbulletsprophetsfalse prophetsteve cioccolantibullettrump prophecyfalse prophecymortalhead woundgrabbingbrandon biggssaturday july 13discover ministriesviral prophecy videoshot earinjuriedgrabs ear
