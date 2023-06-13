Moderna VAXX poison injections put mother in chokehold nearly kill her

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1668320931129835520
Lissa Lee
Jun 12, 2023
"Remembering when that COVID vaccine 💉 and booster nearly took me..
had me by a chokehold. The Mirana vaccination.
I had to get my son to drive me to the ER and he was only 15. My legs and body was down bad… I was in the back seat laid out not knowing what was next. I couldn’t move at this point. The doctors said they’ve never seen this type of reaction.
Within one week I went from swollen to eyes swollen shut and throat closing up, and from walking barely to not walking at all."
Mirrored - bootcamp