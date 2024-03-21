BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bobulinski Calls Democrats Liars During Hearing on Joe Biden’s Corruption
516 views • 03/21/2024

Fireworks exploded on Capitol Hill when former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski called certain Democrats “liars” while testifying before the House Oversight Committee. The committee is investigating Hunter’s foreign business dealings as part of the impeachment inquiry against his father, Joe Biden.


Also in this episode:

@ 15:45 | The Left is throwing a fit over recent developments in the Trump classified-documents and Fani Willis cases that could bode very well for the former president.

@ 33:01 | What should patriots do to ensure the best outcome in November?


Read “Bobulinski: Hunter, Jim Biden Perjured Themselves Before House Committees. Witness Galanis Confirms Joe Biden Phone Call With Russian Billionairess.” https://thenewamerican.com/us/crime/bobulinski-hunter-jim-biden-perjured-themselves-before-house-committees-witness-galanis-confirms-joe-biden-phone-call-with-russian-billionaireness/

Watch “Mike Lindell: Stopping 2024 Election Fraud.” https://thenewamerican.com/video/mike-lindell-stopping-2024-election-fraud/

Join Birchers who are working to restore America HERE. https://jbs.org/join/

democratsbidenhearingbobulinski
