X22 REPORT Ep. 3095a - The Economy Is Crashing, How Do You Cover It Up, Cyber Attack

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3095a - June 15, 2023
The Economy Is Crashing, How Do You Cover It Up, Cyber Attack
The Fed has now paused the rates, they have already tipped the economy over the edge, they will continue to raise rates in the background. They [CB] needs a cover story so the cyber attack that [WEF] predicted is now coming into focus, they will use this to blame the crash of the economy.
