the Irish Era Part 5 - Radio Nova and Sunshine Radio - raids-May 1983
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
258 followers
0
25 views • 05/16/2023

40th Anniversary of The Raids in May 1983 , when the greatest and most exciting era in broadcasting, witha fly on the wall shot as it happened documentary by Miles Johnston, called The Irish era of Pirate Radio, from teh end of teh 1970s, to mid 2005.

Features  a short statement by Miles Johnston, then a promo of parts 1 to 4, and a fast edit of the Irish Era Part 5, The Raids in May 1983. This is when a special "something" protected the stations. A massive miscalcuklation, and pressure from the BBC and the northern ILR station , forced raids against the two most popular radio stations, Radio Nova, and Sunshine Radio (Both veterans of the radioship Radio Caroline( Which is also Irish, and set sail in 1963)  whilst Ireland went through massive cultural change into a modern dynamic state, only to succumb to the New World Order, under the tyranny of the World Economic Forum.

This is from the VHS master tape, now 40 years old.

This material needs made into an exciting film

do contact Miles Johnston

