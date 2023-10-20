Disabled Stray Cat Holding Its Forelimbs High, Just Trying To Survive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Caring Animal Shelter
Oct 13, 2023
Fu Bao's forelimb was broken when he was very young😿
It's been more than two years since rescuers rescued Fubao after meeting him on the street🏠
He went to the hospital many times for treatment to help Fubao recover
He has changed a lot💖
