Ukrainian volunteer Yuriy Kasyanov writes:

💬 "Impressive video from yesterday's military parade in Pyongyang, attended by the imperial Minister of Defense, Shoygu.

North Korea manufactures ammunition, projectiles, guns, tanks, rockets, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, air defense systems, drones, including strategic ones, and also possesses nuclear weapons.

The population of DPRK is only 26 million people. The country constantly lives under harsh sanctions, yet it produces mountains of modern weapons, which is precisely why Shoygu went to visit them.

People will undoubtedly remind me that they have totalitarianism, dictatorship, people are starving, and I should not wish to live like that...

And I will respond: we have a population of 35-40 million people, no sanctions, an unprecedented amount of global aid, nine years of war, and we don't even have ballistic missiles or strategic drones, we don't have our own ammunition or projectiles. We don't even have a Ministry of Defense Industry, no responsible minister, and nobody cares..."



