Zionist Jews = KHAZARIAN SATANISTS Behind WW1 & WW2

BACKROUNDS: -> NAZIS = SOCIALISTS = MARXISTS = COMMUNISTS = ZIONISTS, BOLSHEVIKS = >>>>>> KHAZARIAN SATANISTS

🔥 NAZIS = (REPTOS + SECRET SOCIETIES AS ILLUMINATY, JESUITS ETC) >>>

= 🔥 ZIONISTS (= FAKE JEWS, HQ ISRAEL, STATE ISRAEL FOUNDED BY ROTHSCHILD, NOTHING TO DO WITH THE 12 TRIBES OF ISRAEL >>>

=🔥 KHAZARIAN SATANISTS (HQ UKRAINE....) - 🔥

IMPORTANT NOTE: ZIONISTS ARE NOT JEWS, ZIONISTS ARE PEDOPHILE SATANISTS & PUR EVIL

ISRAEL is HQ of PEDOPHILIA and ORGAN HARVESTING

ISRAEL WAS FOUNDED AFTER WW2 and HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE 12 TRIBES OF ISRAEL!!!

IT`S all A SATANIC DECEPTION!!! -

🔥 THE SECRET STORY OF THE KHAZARIAN MAFIA - HOW ZIONISTS INFILTRATED THE WORLD -

🔥HITLER WAS A ROTHSCHILD ROTHSCHILD = ZIONIST = KHAZARIAN SATANIST..

🔥 THE JEWISH CRUCIFIXION OF RUSSIA - THE DARK TRUTH ABOUT THE BOLSHEVIK REVOLUTION

https://www.brighteon.com/cad8e43a-7fb7-4e50-b29f-a7fab0bbf462





🔥💥HITLERS GOLD THE REAL STORY SWISS BANKS, THE BIS, DULLES & THE AFTERMATH💥

https://rumble.com/v2d3dbw-hitlers-gold-the-real-story-swiss-banks-the-bis-dulles-and-the-aftermath.html



🔥 THE ZIONIST STORY

https://rumble.com/v2md7oy-the-zionist-story.html