© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk Shares AI Fashion Show with Global Leaders.
This was post on his X.
On Sunday, July 22nd, Elon Musk took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a bizarre AI-generated fashion show featuring prominent US politicians and world leaders. Musk showcased an AI-created video with himself and figures like the Pope, Mark Zuckerberg, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, Barack Obama, PM Narendra Modi of India and others in outlandish scenarios: Zuckerberg as a reptilian figure, Biden in a wheelchair, Harris in a tropical coconut top, and Trump in a fashionista's prison jumpsuit. Bill Gates at the end holding a board showing "Blue Screen of Death". Referring to the recent Microsoft global outage from Crowdstrike when many found the Blue Screen. Caption, "High time for an AI fashion show".