If Thine Eye be Single

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Confirmation vision regarding soul cleansing process. Please watch, the Lord is not a man that He should lie. He is emphasizing because of the gross darkness, and other worldly creatures headed this way. I am so thankful for this series of visions and the dream from the Lord. Many times, we want to hear from the Lord, but we don't want to put in the effort. I can see the Lord has given me parts of this before. Well, I pray you have a mind to work, in Jesus's name. Leave no stone unturned. God bless you.