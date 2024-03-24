18+

Shocking footage of the execution of people in Crocus, filmed by the terrorists themselves - before their arrest they managed to “boast” about killing defenseless people has appeared online, filmed by the militants themselves during the terrorist attack in Crocus - they mercilessly mock people who are already dead. One of the terrorists deliberately stabs the already dead man again and again.

Before being detained, they managed to “boast” about killing defenseless people to their customers while they were driving to the Ukrainian border to receive a reward.

Adding more about this video.

Videos of the terrorists under the ISIS brand are necessary in order to shield the real organizers of the terrorist attack and the customers who footed the bill. At this stage we can speculate who these players are, but I'm sure we will have the answers sooner, rather than later.

This is part of the original legend, which was pushed by the Western MSM while the bodies were still warm and is built into the structure of the terrorist attack, which the United States, their client media and Ukraine propagandists are trying to implement in a rather formulaic and overplayed manner.

Nothing about the execution of this terror attack falls in line with the usual ISIS tactics.







