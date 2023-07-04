© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2l56vj871b
7/3/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Nicole: The CCP’s state-of-the-art equipment and technology come from America, and the global rise of the CCP is funded by American sellouts!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods
7/3/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：中共最先进的设备和技术来自美国，而中共在国际上的崛起是由卖美贼们资助的！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据