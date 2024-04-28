© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evangelical Losers and War With Russia
23 views • 12 months ago
- Mike Johnson as the perfect metaphor for evangelical Christians.
- The Evangelical church as worthless.
- The U.S. is at war with Russia right now and we had no say in it.
- Jesus Christ and the tortures of hell. Jesus Christ is not a 'nice guy' like Mike Johnson; Jesus Christ is more like Genghis Khan.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com
