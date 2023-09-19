Swedish Skies, Overnight Weather Manipulation, 19/09/2023

Vid taken at four thirty am this morning, 19/09/23. Sorry it is so dark.

THIS is the new normal in Sweden re weather manipulation. In June we had blistering heat. From then on we had rain, flooding and in late June, night frosts in this area. Now the “norm” is for chemtrails daily which either flood our blue skies with wall to wall corrugated grey or give us light rain daily (but always, always, the sun is a pale white disc behind a halo of hazy grey filth) and nights, we get one of two things...night-long heavy rains, as last night or ice and frosts. In case you're thinking “Well I guess that's normal for Sweden, being so north” I'd like to remind you the frosts and nightly heavy rains began in June. That is not normal.

Later I'll video what it does to crops. In what's left of my garden are tiny plots of grains, the only thing that grew this year. It flattens them to the ground. And just when they begin to righten themselves, the rains come again overnight and do the same thing again.

Now think about that on a farmwide scale...

