Biden’s birthday cake looks like ‘Hell coming up to greet him’

Joe Biden’s 81st birthday cake looks like “Hell coming up to greet him”, according to Sky News host James Macpherson. The US President posted an image of himself posing with 81 candles on his birthday cake on Instagram. The milestone comes as a growing number of voters express concern for his age. “This is quite the birthday cake,” Mr Macpherson said. “You know what that is, that’s his economic policy.”







