AUSTRALIA AND ISRAEL - VACCINE DOSE FATALITY RATE

VACCINE DOSE FATALITY RATE - DENIS RANCOURT, PhD, et al.
https://tinyurl.com/2pwurjt6
Probable causal association between Australia’s new regime of high all-cause mortality and its COVID-19 vaccine rollout - https://tinyurl.com/3rawx8bk
D.G. RANCOURT RECENT WORK CAN BE FOUND HERE:
CORRELATION - Research In The Public Interest - https://correlation-canada.org/research/
Mirrored - Remarque88