Florida’s "chemtrail ban" is theater—no enforcement, just distraction. EPA’s Lee Zeldin promised transparency… then blamed balloons & a 25-year-old "rainmaker" (laughable!)
REAL geoengineering? Military tankers dump 100 TONS per payload + NEXRAD towers manipulate storm.
