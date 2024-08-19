Whistleblower: Bill Gates Seeding Monkeypox in Major Cities via Chemtrails

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A disturbing revelation has emerged from within the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as a whistleblower comes forward to expose a plan to use the existing chemtrails operation to unleash the next pandemic.
A senior scientist has bravely broken her silence to reveal a covert operation known as “Project Skypox” which involves spraying a highly contagious variety of aerosolized monkeypox over unsuspecting civilian populations with a view to causing a new pandemic and rolling out a punishing regime of vaccines and restrictions.
Claiming that staff at the Gates Foundation are divided over the morality of this operation, the senior scientist warns that Gates is laser-focused on the plan and determined to push ahead with it whether his staff agree with him or not.
