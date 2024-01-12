Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Internet of dead bodies Bluetooth MAC address corpses
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
1520 views
Published a month ago

At a veteran’s cemetery, a cellphone’s Bluetooth app displays several nodes in the immediate vicinity, where there is nothing but the graves of recently-buried soldiers. It appears that the graphene nano circuitry from the Death Shot is still transmitting Bluetooth signals from the corpses six feet below.

Further Info:

https://cairnsnews.org/2024/01/11/dead-and-buried-soldiers-emitting-blue-tooth-signals/

Keywords
bluetoothmac addressinternet of dead bodies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket