Cannabis Jimmy presents another exciting Mini Series reporting on a Historic International Mixed Marshal Arts Fight tournament filmed yesterday December 15th in Medellin Colombia - Fight 1

Wow these guys are really good . These fighters were swinging out of their shoes with feet flying around everywhere. My son Jeffrey and I were in the front row seats and I got up and moved around to take the videos. It was a really great event, very professional - I was really impressed. And the crowd was mostly family , girlfriends, and other fighters in attendance. Well dressed and pretty darned upscale from my point of view. I hope they do another one here in Medellin.
