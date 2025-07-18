BrightLearn - Advanced Bushcraft: An Expert Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival by Dave Canterbury

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast explores Dave Canterbury’s "Advanced Bushcraft: An Expert Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival," a detailed guide to long-term wilderness survival that covers essential skills like resource management, shelter-building, firecraft, trapping, food preservation and tool-making, while highlighting the book’s personal insights and practical wisdom for thriving in nature.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.