FULL SHOW Why has Peter Thiel chosen Tolkien icons for his #WWIII Accelerationist military arsenal?

Banking Nature (2014) &; Accelerate Or Die! (2023) films; Why Peter Thiel nicked Tolkien's icons for his killer drone WWIII surveillance grid

https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/07/25/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-200/





– Dr Judith Brown joins Tony and Martin. She has attended an online course on climate change by David Siegal, a cryptocurrency and blockchain entrepreneur, as advertised on UK Column.

– Hottest day recorded on planet recently. David Siegal. UN Chief, Guterres, on the present dangers of climate change

– ‘Banking Nature’ 2014 documentary by Sandrine Feydel and Denis Delestrac – carbon credits and offsetting pros and cons – land for growing trees taken off poor indigenous people

– New coal mine planning latest at Whitehaven, Cumbria – court case. High Court hearing over controversial Whitehaven coal mine decision concludes

– Technology to track people’s carbon usage. London Climate Resistance Review – home owners charged per metre of driveway. Clean air zones. Buses axed

– From COVID contact tracing and vaccine passports to carbon footprint tracking and measuring, the end goal is practically identical

— To develop the technological foundation to track and trace every person and object on the planet in order to incentivize, coerce, or otherwise manipulate individual human behavior.

– Financial institutions should own homes, not people! ? ! ? !

– Keith Cowling, Chair of PRSC who kicked this show out on a thin ‘transphobia’ pretext last month and Chair of Community Land Trust, was himself kicked out of Matlock, Derbyshire for manipulating local community groups and causing division.

– From De-industrialisation to De-farming: industry now demolished, time to bankrupt farmers

– Now Industry has been destroyed anarcho-capitalists are waging War on Agriculture – more money for solar farms £1000/acre than crops £150/acre.

– The War on Farmers. Now the UK has been fully de-industrialised it’s time to destroy farming and farmers, so private equity can buy their land up cheap

– Farm profits slumped by 19% in 2023, says Defra

– EDF at Hinkley C nuclear power station want to off-set by ‘re-seaing’ some of the Somerset levels. Government plan to ‘re-sea’ North Somerset

– For rewilding on steroids, look at Somerset. The government believes that nuclear power station Hinkley Point will kill ‘800 acres worth’ of fish!

– Dartmoor ponies – removal of live stock after House of Lords amendment.

– Farmer’s protest in Cardiff – Farms Not Factories film. Rollout of DEFRA’s SFI payment schemes causing ‘widespread uncertainty’ for farmers – report

– Radio 4 Media Show – court case for Extinction Rebellion (XR) protestors – turning the court case in to a protest

– Judge Christopher Hehir said: “The plain fact is that each of you some time ago has crossed the line from concerned campaigner to fanatic.

– Judith’s Substack – The Control of Information. What is the Decarbonisation Industrial Complex worth? About $1.5 Trillion every year. 4 billion a day at least.

– Very powerful covert lobbying. Banker, businessmen and politicians form symbiotic trinity that speaks in harmony about the climate emergency.

– Washington gives Netanyahu ‘full backing’ to expand war on Lebanon: Report Netanyahu visits US. LBC Radio – 80% of Israelis disapprove of Netanyahu – T

– Robert Kennedy JR the independent candidate reinforced that he is able to beat both former President Trump and Biden

– Whitney Webb: how Peter Thiel, Bilderberg, convinced Trump t accept J D Vance who called him ‘never Trump’ and Hitler

– JRR Tolkein's Lord of the Rings themed Peter Thiel tech-war companies, Palantir Anduril, Mithril betray elite's fear of people understanding the Bibical end of the world and Book of Revelation

– Bilderberg’s Peter Thiel bankrolls JD Vance while Bilderberg’s Eric Schmidt backs Democrats

– Will Trump be less of a warmonger? No. – big tech merged with security services

– Peter Thiel, The billionaire who fueled JD Vance’s rapid rise to the Trump VP spot — analysis

– ‘Accelerate or Die! documentary on Sky Arts – what is Accelerationism?

– Nick Land. Nietzsche. Ayn Rand. Influenced by 4th Reich Satanic Nazis on LSD such as Nick Land.

– Bangladesh internet blackout, coming to a Western country near you soon? Al Jazeera report – internet down in Bangladesh

– Gary Waterman The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the ‘agentur’ of the ‘Illuminati’ between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World.

– NOT The BCfm Politics Show presented by Tony Gosling