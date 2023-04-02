Nine Reasons Why the Christian Secret Rapture Doctrine is False

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is no rapture before the final day. This is a false doctrine popular with US evangelical Christian Southerners. The most reasonable interpretation of the work of Scofield is that it is
neither honest nor valid. As such, it should have the whistle blown,
for it is properly outside the line of valid Christianity. It seems
many evangelicals are trying to disengage themselves from what now
appears to be a tottering wreck, a wreck erected by Darby, Arno
Gaebelein and C. I. Scofield. The Scofield Reference Bible did, and is
doing, a great disservice to the Kingdom of God.