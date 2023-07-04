Dr. Zach Bush ON: The Importance of Gut Health & Why Dehydration Is Worse Than You Think

Have you ever considered the profound connection between being human and the natural world? What if our true purpose is not just to exist as individuals but to embrace our role as part of a greater ecosystem?

In this conversation with Jay Shetty we unravel the complexities of human health and uncover the simple yet powerful approaches to replenishing our state of wellness.

In this episode, Jay welcomes Dr. Zach Bush, a medical doctor and holistic health practitioner known for his work in the fields of medicine, nutrition, and regenerative agriculture.

Zach shares his expertise in the vast field of nutrition science and we confront a perplexing question: Where did nutrition science go wrong in preventing diseases? Together, we unravel the complexities of this field and uncover the simple yet powerful approaches to replenishing our health.

Join us on this enlightening journey as we deepen our connection to the natural world, embrace our role in the ecosystem, and unlock the wisdom that lies within us all.

In this interview with Zach Bush, you'll learn:

00:00 Intro

01:40 Humans are part of an ecosystem

04:50 Where did nutrition science go?

9:05 The earth will get better

15:48 How do you get to health & prevent disease?

25:06 Why dehydration is worse than you think

31:38 The dissolution of health

35:32 Understanding the microbiome

37:59 Listen to your intuition!

41:50 The importance of gut health

44:10 What is regenerative agriculture?

49:54 How to protect ourselves from chemically modified food?

01:00:26 The importance of breathing

01:10:45 Zach on Final Five