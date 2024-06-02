© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NYC: A maniac tried to mow down Orthodox students and a rabbi outside a Brooklyn Jewish school while allegedly yelling “I’m gonna kill all the Jews” in a shocking antisemitic attack.
https://nypost.com/2024/05/29/us-news/driver-tries-to-run-down-kids-outside-nyc-jewish-school-in-possible-hate-crime-attack/