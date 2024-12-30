BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nasa Lies | Official Trailer
Lawrence Rowe
Lawrence Rowe
108 views • 6 months ago

NASA Lies is the definitive exposé of the most despicable fraud in history.

NASA Lies contains a wealth of analysis and more than 600 images which shatter the myth of the Apollo program and its unreplicated, immaculate-conception miracle of supposedly landing men on the moon.

NASA Lies is offered in a black & white version, a standard color version, and a premium color version. For more information, visit lawrencerowe.com.


Buy the Book

Amazon

Black & White: https://www.amazon.com/NASA-Lies-Proof-America-Landed/dp/1946859974/

Standard Color: https://www.amazon.com/NASA-Lies-Proof-America-Landed/dp/1946859966/

Premium Color: https://www.amazon.com/NASA-Lies-Proof-America-Landed/dp/1946859958/


Barnes & Noble

Black & White: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/nasa-lies-lawrence-rowe/1145461844?ean=9781946859976

Standard Color: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/nasa-lies-lawrence-rowe/1145461844?ean=9781946859969

Premium Color: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/nasa-lies-lawrence-rowe/1145461844?ean=9781946859952


Connect

X/Twitter: https://x.com/authorlarryrowe

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/authorlawrencerowe/

Facebook :https://www.facebook.com/AuthorLawrenceRowe/

More info about books by Lawrence Rowe: lawerencerowe.com

Keywords
booknasaliestrailerapollo missionsapollo hoaxnasa faked moon landingamerica never went to moon
