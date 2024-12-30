Nasa Lies | Official Trailer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NASA Lies is the definitive exposé of the most despicable fraud in history.
NASA Lies contains a wealth of analysis and more than 600 images which shatter the myth of the Apollo program and its unreplicated, immaculate-conception miracle of supposedly landing men on the moon.
NASA Lies is offered in a black & white version, a standard color version, and a premium color version. For more information, visit lawrencerowe.com.
Buy the Book
Amazon
Black & White: https://www.amazon.com/NASA-Lies-Proof-America-Landed/dp/1946859974/
Standard Color: https://www.amazon.com/NASA-Lies-Proof-America-Landed/dp/1946859966/
Premium Color: https://www.amazon.com/NASA-Lies-Proof-America-Landed/dp/1946859958/
Barnes & Noble
Black & White: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/nasa-lies-lawrence-rowe/1145461844?ean=9781946859976
Standard Color: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/nasa-lies-lawrence-rowe/1145461844?ean=9781946859969
Premium Color: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/nasa-lies-lawrence-rowe/1145461844?ean=9781946859952
Connect
X/Twitter: https://x.com/authorlarryrowe
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/authorlawrencerowe/
Facebook :https://www.facebook.com/AuthorLawrenceRowe/
More info about books by Lawrence Rowe: lawerencerowe.com