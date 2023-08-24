Situation update. Geopolitical & political news and how to keep your family together.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of TishTalk, I review the geopolitical and
political news from the world over the past few weeks including; the Republican
Primary debate, Colonel Douglas MacGregor on the war in Ukraine, the coup in
Niger, BRICS + summit and financial implications for the dollar, Canada's 3
provinces push back on gender ideology, more fear mongering and a personals
story on why it is important in this 5GW to respond with love to those who
attack or slander us (especially our families).