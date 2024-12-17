WHAT'S UP! Large Russian convoy returns to main base on Syrian coast

The return of large Russian convoys that were spread across Syria to major Russian military bases, likely positioning themselves at Tartous Naval Base and Hmeimim Air Base in Latakia, has been captured on videos in the past two days. Now, it appears that Russia is withdrawing units that were supporting Syrian Army, after being scattered and spread out over a wide area, far from the main Russian forces and supplies throughout the country following the overthrow of President Assad by Western-backed terrorists. The large Russian military convoy, which according to the people who documented the video was traveling along Damascus-Homs highway, was likely headed for the two bases on the coast. It appears that Russia no longer has any interest in having a military mission in Syria, hence all equipment, especially S-400 air defense systems, and its troops are being withdrawn to the operational bases, Tartous and Hmeimim, which are Russian military hubs as well as for basing in Africa.

Russia is slowly withdrawing from all bases in the country, with the other bases likely headed to Libya. But talks are underway to make the two bases the hubs of Russian operations in Africa. Meanwhile, Russian military cargo planes have been landing and taking off at Hmeimim Air Base non-stop, as well as evacuating people and heavy equipment. A Russian cargo plane departed from Hmeimim Air Base for Libya on Saturday, a Syrian security official reported. The official said that additional cargo plane departures from the base are expected in the coming days.Several satellite images and intelligence reports of increased military activity have indicated that Russia is withdrawing its forces following the collapse of Syria. Maxar satellite images from Hmeimim Air Base on December 13 shows two Russian Air Force An-124 heavy cargo planes loading equipment. Also pictured are two Russian Air Force Il-76TD, a Russian Air Force Il-62M and a Syrian Air Force Il-76T. The latest Maxar image also shows elements of Russian air defense battery leaving the base. Russian helicopters in large numbers appeared for the first time in Latakia, about 7 km from Hmeimim base, they appear to have come from smaller bases across the country.

Between December 5 to 10, satellite images of Russian Jufra Planet airbase in Libya, revealed Il-76 and a new visible object - possibly a radar. Since 2017, Al Jufra has hosted various military assets, including Russian MiG-29 fighter jets, Sukhoi 24 bombers, and Pantsir air defense systems. But on the other hand, the purpose of the other shift is most likely a watch for Ukraine!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/