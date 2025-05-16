Prepper Pasta Salad - Straight from the pantry

Crowd-Pleaser Pasta Salad (No Fridge!)

🚨 STOP SCROLLING — This pasta salad is gonna make you the most popular person at the potluck… or just a dinner hero at home. And guess what? It’s shelf-stable. Yep, no fridge, no problem. Just $2.58 a person, 20 minutes, and boom — flavor explosion in a bowl. I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your fridge-free bestie 🥔💁‍♀️ and today we’re making a pasta salad so good, your fork might ask for a second helping.

I’ve got four teenagers and they demolish this pasta salad every time. It’s colorful, it’s loaded with pantry magic — think olives, summer sausage, banana peppers, bacon bits — all the MVPs. Minimal prep, just open, pour, stir, DONE. If you’re feeding a crowd (or just yourself on a Tuesday), this recipe scales from 5 to 20 servings thanks to my handy-dandy 🧙‍♀️ Auto Grocery Calculator on LoadedPotato.org. Like, party planner meets pantry goddess.

✨ So let’s make dinner easy, delicious, and 100% shelf-stable: 🍝 16 oz garden rotini = base level yum 🧂 DIY Italian dressing with pantry seasonings 🌈 Canned veggies & protein-packed summer sausage ⏱️ Just 20 minutes from “huh, what’s for dinner” to “holy pasta, that’s good!” 💻 Visit LoadedPotato.org for full recipes, meal plans, and the magical grocery calculator 📺 Watch the full video now and follow me for more no-fridge hacks that actually slap 💬 Drop your fave pasta salad ingredient in the comments — I’m team olive forever 🫒

🎯 Ditch the fridge. Save money. Win dinner. Let’s go.

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/pasta-salad

