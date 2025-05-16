Prepper Pasta Salad - Straight from the pantry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crowd-Pleaser Pasta Salad (No Fridge!)
🚨 STOP SCROLLING — This pasta salad is gonna make you the most popular person at the potluck… or just a dinner hero at home. And guess what? It’s shelf-stable. Yep, no fridge, no problem. Just $2.58 a person, 20 minutes, and boom — flavor explosion in a bowl. I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your fridge-free bestie 🥔💁♀️ and today we’re making a pasta salad so good, your fork might ask for a second helping.
I’ve got four teenagers and they demolish this pasta salad every time. It’s colorful, it’s loaded with pantry magic — think olives, summer sausage, banana peppers, bacon bits — all the MVPs. Minimal prep, just open, pour, stir, DONE. If you’re feeding a crowd (or just yourself on a Tuesday), this recipe scales from 5 to 20 servings thanks to my handy-dandy 🧙♀️ Auto Grocery Calculator on LoadedPotato.org. Like, party planner meets pantry goddess.
✨ So let’s make dinner easy, delicious, and 100% shelf-stable: 🍝 16 oz garden rotini = base level yum 🧂 DIY Italian dressing with pantry seasonings 🌈 Canned veggies & protein-packed summer sausage ⏱️ Just 20 minutes from “huh, what’s for dinner” to “holy pasta, that’s good!” 💻 Visit LoadedPotato.org for full recipes, meal plans, and the magical grocery calculator 📺 Watch the full video now and follow me for more no-fridge hacks that actually slap 💬 Drop your fave pasta salad ingredient in the comments — I’m team olive forever 🫒
🎯 Ditch the fridge. Save money. Win dinner. Let’s go.
https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/pasta-salad
