How Science Got Corrupted & What We Do

Apr 19, 2025
This video is a preview of my recent analysis on WHY science by Big Academia has become corrupt and how WE the people can enable research to occur faster, cheaper and better, INDEPENDENT of government.
Full video & analysis is here: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-foundations-of-fake-science-incestuous-reductionist/
-Dr.SHIVA