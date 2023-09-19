STATE OF CONSTITUTIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARED HOSTED BY LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE |EP140

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE BIG MIG SHOWSEPTEMBER 18, 2023
EPISODE 140 - 7:00PM
SPECIAL GUEST MICHELLE SWINICK
STATE OF CONSTITUTIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARED BY THE PEOPLE OF ARIZONA AND COURT CASE FILED PROVING OUR ELECTIONS ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL
**NATIONWIDE CALL TO ACTION: PRAY, PLAN & TAKE ACTION!
THE SAVE MY FREEDOM MOVEMENT, ACT FOR AMERICA AND AFFIDAVIT MOMMAS HAVE CREATED THE 1-CLICK EMAIL ALL 215 ARIZONA OFFICIALS CRUSADE. IT’S A 3-STEP DIGITAL TAKE ACTION STRATEGY:
1) BAN The Voting Machines
2) INVESTIGATE The Election Fraud & Corruption
3) TAKE BACK Our Unconstitutional Elections
JOIN THE "SAVE MY FREEDOM" MOVEMENT TODAY!
www.SaveMyFreedom.us
👍 👍👍
Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍
FOLLOW US:
X: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine
X: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio
X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebigmig
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thebigmig/
CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine
CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio
WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/
_______________________________________________
SUPPORT US:
LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support
ALIASID: https://www.aliasid.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)
MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)