De-banked The Globalist Deep State's New Way To Silence Opposition

John-Henry Westen
August 4, 2023
Freedom fighters and their families face a new threat from the globalist Deep State: the seizure and freezing of bank accounts. Called 'de-banking,' this novel Deep State tactic to silence political opposition — suddenly and without warning — now threatens all who work for freedom and the Culture of Life. Globalist elites are working to 'financially terrorize' the world with this de-banking strategy and establish the New World Order — making the world bow to their power. LifeSiteNews journalists Frank Wright and Andreas Wailzer join Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen for a full de-banking analysis — and what de-banking means for the future grassroots movement to build a Culture of Life.
