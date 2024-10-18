This can increase the risk of a heart attack - Dr Eric Berg

DATA:

This one trigger can contribute to a heart attack more than any other factor. It also increases the risk of viral infections and autoimmune diseases. Stress, specifically from the loss of a significant person in your life, can significantly increase the risk of a heart attack.





Stress can be physical, mental, real, or imagined. Even thinking about a stressful state can affect your body physically.





There's acute stress and chronic stress, but both can create similar problems. When you experience stress, your adrenaline and cortisol drastically increase. Adrenaline works very quickly, and cortisol takes time.





Chronic stress causes high levels of cortisol, which suppresses your immune system, leaving you more vulnerable to infections. This is why many people develop autoimmune diseases after a stressful event. A stressful event can destroy your immune system, especially the T-regulatory cells.





High-intensity interval training is an example of good stress for the body. Rock climbing, sports, woodworking, cleaning, gardening, dancing, music, art, and physical work are all therapeutic forms of stress.





Breathing techniques and adaptogens like ashwagandha can help minimize stress and its effects on your heart health. Vitamin B1, magnesium, and acupressure are also beneficial.

