TUCKER ON TWITTER ep#10 STAY IN YOUR LANE with ICE CUBE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In his latest Twitter video, Tucker Carlson interviewed rapper Ice Cube, as they drove around Los Angeles.
It’s an excellent reminder that Tucker will talk to just about anyone who is willing to meet with him and it’s an interesting segment, too.
Ice Cube expresses his skepticism about politics, he calls out the leaders of BLM for their hypocrisy, and explains why he didn’t take the COVID vaccine.